GA Gulzar says Kashmir is internationally accepted dispute

Kashmiris rendering sacrifices for right to self-determination

Srinagar, February 16 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Working Vice Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar, has said Jammu and Kashmir is a disputed territory accepted by the UN Security Council through its resolutions.

Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar, in a written presentation to the EU and African envoys based in New Delhi ahead of proposed visit of EU diplomats to IIOJK informed them that Modi regime divided the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir on 5th August 2019 into two Indian union territories in violation of the UN Charter, UN Security Council resolutions and even Pakistan-India bilateral agreements. He said the APHC is of considered opinion that international community can play its positive role to resolve the Kashmir dispute according to aspirations of the people and the UN Security Council resolutions to make the region free from scourges of war.

Following is the text of the presentation:

Excellences,

As your Excellencies are well versed about the fact that Jammu and Kashmir is a disputed territory accepted by the United Nations Security council, through its resolutions, to which India is a signatory. It is also a hard fact that the people of Jammu and Kashmir, for their inalienable right to self-determination, have resisted against the Indian illegal occupation for the last 73 years and have given innumerable sacrifices.

All Parties Hurriyat Conference the representative organization of the struggling people of 110K would like to draw the attention of the visiting delegation towards some glairing facts given below:-

From 5th August 2019 onwards, the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir has been dismembered and stopped to exist as a State, in violation of the UN Charter, UNCIP resolutions and even Pakistan-India bilateral agreements and above all the inhabitants of this State are being controlled or directed in every sphere as robots. All political activities continue to remain blocked and banned. The level of human suffocation is unimaginable. All land laws relating to demographic sanctity have been repealed to suit short or long term interests of the ruling Indian Modi regime and to change the demographic composition of disputed territory. The bureaucracy has been overhauled from top to bottom to replace the local officials or employees. The police and army are ruthless to conduct daily search and arrest operations and thousands of the Kashmiris are languishing in jails under fake criminal charges and those who are being targeted in fake encounters are buried away from their home districts. Press, platform, print and electronic media doesn’t exist in their real sense and there is complete graveyard peace and silence. The horrors of the Indian regime are planned, the base of the regime is narrower and its terror is so dreadful and unimaginable but India’s white lies are being spread across the countries shamelessly.

Since there exists no freedom of press, assembly or expression, we would like you to meet every political shade of opinion across board including political detainees representing the aspirations of the people and detained in different jails of India to keep high your delegation’s sanctity, respect for human values, draw impartial and productive results from this visit in the wider interests of peace and human dignity of suppressed people of Jammu and Kashmir.

All Parties Hurriyat Conference is of considered opinion that international community can play its positive role to resolve the Kashmir dispute according to wishes and aspirations of the people as laid down in UN charter and UN Security Council resolutions to make the region free from scourges of war.

With regards,

Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar, Working Vice Chairman All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC)

