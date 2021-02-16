JKIM says India can’t mislead world about IIOJK situation

Terms EU delegation’s visit a futile exercise

Srinagar, February 16 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen (JKIM) has castigated the Indian government for organising the trip of selected European delegation saying that Modi regime and ruling BJP want hoodwink the world by showing that everything is normal in the territory.

The JKIM President, Maulana Masroor Abbas Ansari, in a statement issued in Srinagar termed the delegation’s visit to IIOJK as a futile move and said that a visit by certain people would never solve the longstanding Kashmir dispute and the world could not be misled by such showy steps.

The JKIM reiterated its stance regarding the peaceful and just political resolution of the Kashmir dispute through dialogue as per the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and relevant UN Security Council resolutions and said it stands firm on its stand. It further said that almost whole Kashmiri leadership continues to be illegally arrested or arbitrarily detained at home for the past one and a half years by the Indian authorities and their basic human rights suspended just for advocating people’s aspirations.

“We don’t have an objection to the European diplomat’s visit to IIOJK. What we demand is that New Delhi should give free access to all other human rights organizations including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch to visit Kashmir and freely assess the situation here. These human rights organizations are not being allowed to visit IIOJK which proves that the visit of European parliamentarians/diplomats is an arranged tour,” the statement said.

The JKIM further said that the United Nations, the European Union and other world powers should fulfill their responsibilities regarding resolution of the lingering Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UNSC resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people. By inviting selected parliamentarians/diplomats New Delhi will not succeed in misleading the international community, it added.

Questioning the delegation’s visit, the JKIM President maintained that while New Delhi had refused to give free access to Kashmir to human rights organizations including Amnesty and Human Rights Watch, these selected parliamentarians will be taken on a boat ride on Dal Lake and will be briefed by the Indian Army to paint a picture to the world that everything is normal in Kashmir while the fact is that there is nothing normal in the territory.

