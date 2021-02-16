Mehbooba for Kashmir solution through talks among Pakistan, India and Kashmiris

Srinagar, February 16 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) President, Mehbooba Mufti, has called for resolution of the Kashmir dispute through talks among Pakistan, India and the Kashmiris.

Mehbooba Mufti in an interview in Srinagar also called for restoration of the IIOJK position as it existed before the August 05, 2019 move of the Modi government.

She said that PDP was not demanding the statehood status for Jammu and Kashmir but wanted restoration its pre-August 05, 2019 position of the territory. She said her party wants settlement of the Kashmir dispute, for which thousands of youth have sacrifices their lives and the Kashmiri people have faced loss of property worth billions of rupees, through dialogue among Pakistan, India and the Kashmiris.

Mehbooba Mufti said that the Modi regime was suppressing every voice of dissent in the occupied territory and India. She said the atrocities being committed on the people of Kashmir are now being perpetrated on the farmers in India. However, she said the magnitude of the brutalities faced by the farmers in India is far less than what the people of Kashmir have gone through.

On the question about an open FIR filed by Indian National Investigation Agency against the Hurriyat leadership and Jamaat-e-Islami, she said that the authorities first arrest people and then implicates them in false cases. She said that many leaders of her party were arrested in the same manner and there was no rule of law but the “jungle raj” prevailed in Kashmir. She also called for immediate release of all illegally detained Kashmiris.

Earlier in a tweet, Mehbooba Mufti demanded ‘the harshest punishment’ to the Indian troops who tried to abduct and molest a minor girl in Bandipora district, the other day.

