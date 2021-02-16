Mehbooba wants ‘harshest punishment’ to rapist soldiers

Srinagar, February 16 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, People’s Democratic Party President and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has demanded ‘the harshest punishment’ to the Indian troops who tried to abduct and molest a minor girl in Bandipora district, the other day.

Mehbooba Mufti while demanding an impartial probe into the incident in a tweet said that locals in Bandipora have said that Indian troops tried to abduct and molest a 9-year old girl. “Her family is now being pressurised to withdraw the FIR. It’s complete travesty of justice,” she said.

Meanwhile, SSP Bandipora Rahul Malik told media in Srinagar over the phone that FIR in this regard has already been registered and investigation has been set into motion.

