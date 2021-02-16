Mere visits mean nothing: Prof Butt

Srinagar, February 16 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, senior Hurriyat leader Professor Abdul Ghani Butt while reacting to the selected visit by some European parliamentary members has said that mere visits to enjoy beauties of nature in winters or in springs neither mean anything nor serve any purpose.

Professor Butt in a media interview in Srinagar said Hurriyat leadership has never hesitated in meeting any group, delegation or a personality if it is regarding resolution of Kashmir and the visiting people are open minded, purposeful and are intending to know the ground realities.

He further said that Kashmir is a globally-accepted dispute and it cannot be oversighted, overruled and put behind the burner by any unilateral decision like abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A.

“Talks are the only option to resolve disputes in a peaceful way,” he said and added that he firmly believes that the solution of Kashmir lies only in talks and India and Pakistan should start meaningful dialogue to reach a logical conclusion on this long outstanding issue.

