South Africa asks India to take back 1m vaccine doses

#IndianCovid19VaccineRejected

Islamabad, February 16 (KMS): Another ignominy for India as South Africa has asked Serum Institute of India to take back the one million COVID-19 vaccine doses it had sent to the country in early February.

South Africa asked the company to take back the vaccine doses it had sent after the country said it will put on hold use of AstraZeneca’s shot in its vaccination program.

Serum Institute of India, which is producing AstraZeneca’s shot, has emerged as a key vaccine supplier. One million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine landed in South Africa last week and another 500,000 were due to arrive in the next few weeks.

South Africa’s health minister has said that the country paused the roll-out of AstraZeneca’s vaccine following a small clinical trial that showed it offered minimal protection against mild to moderate illness from the 501Y.V2 coronavirus variant dominant in the country.

AstraZeneca has said that the data from a study by South Africa’s University of the Witwatersr and Oxford University showed that its vaccine appeared to offer only limited protection against mild disease caused by the South African variant.

