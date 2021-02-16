TeH asks people to observe historic strike on Modi’s visit

Srinagar, February 16 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir has called for a complete strike on the occasion of the proposed visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Kashmir in the last week of February.

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the Indian Prime Minister, as in the past, will visit occupied Jammu and Kashmir under the shadow of guns to hoodwink the international community and to boost the morale of his demoralized forces.

The statement said, this will be the second visit of Narendra Modi, the killer of humanity, to occupied Jammu and Kashmir after revocation of Kashmir’s special status on August 5, 2019.

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat said that the miseries of the Kashmiri people increase manifold whenever any Indian leader visits Kashmir. It maintained that whether Modi undertake visit to Jammu and Kashmir or not, it will make no difference because Kashmir is a kind of territory where people do not have the right to speak, the media is gagged, no international human rights body is allowed to make entry, political opponents are imprisoned for years without any crime, infants are blinded by pellet guns, people are deprived of the last rites of their loved ones, conspiracies are hatched to wipe out an entire population and where lawlessness becomes the law of the land.

The statement said, it also does not make a difference whether Indian Prime Minister stands at Lal Chowk, Srinagar, or goes for a trip of Gulmarg, wears Kashmiri clothes and speaks sweet words because the whole world including the Kashmiris are well informed of the so-called secular India and evil designs of its prime minister.

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat said that Kashmiri youth, inspired by the great leaders like Syed Ali Gilani and Muhammad Ashraf Sahrai, are also aware of the purpose in life and know that three generations have contributed unparalleled sacrifices for the freedom cause. The statement pointed out that a generation whose heroes are martyrs like Mohammad Maqbool Butt, Mohammad Afzal Guru, Burhan Wani and Manan Wani, no power on earth could stop them from achieving their destination.

