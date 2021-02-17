AJK PM praises expats for highlighting Kashmir issue at global level

Muzaffarabad, February 17 (KMS): The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has highly commended the vibrant role of the Kashmiri diaspora for effectively projecting the Kashmir issue in its true perspective at international level.

Addressing the dinner, hosted in his honour by the Chairman of the Right to Self-Determination Raja Najabat Hussain, he said the Kashmiri diasporas, in fact, were the real ambassador of the Kashmiri nation and had play an effective role to apprise the international community of the plight of the Kashmiri people and continued repressions of the Indian forces on innocent civilian in occupied Kashmir.

He said it was due the struggle of the overseas Kashmiri that international community is now fully aware of the genesis of Kashmiri liberation struggle and Kashmir issue is now in the sharp focus of the world attention and added that India has been engaged in the systematic genocide of Kashmiris to crush the freedom movement.

Referring to the development of Mirpur, he said that he will lay the foundation stone of dry port in Mirpur next month, while a special unit of cardiac centre will start its functioning next month. He said the work on the second phase of the district hospital Mirpur, costing over Rs930 million, will start shortly to provide better health facilities to the people.

