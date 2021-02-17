APHC-AJK stages protest In Islamabad, Pasban-e-Hurriyat in Muzaffarabad

Islamabad, February 17 (KMS): The Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter of All Parties Hurriyat Conference staged a protest outside the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, today, on the occasion of the visit of European diplomats to Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Hurriyat leaders in their speeches on the occasion said that the visit of the selected diplomats arranged by Narendra Modi’s fascist government to occupied Kashmir is a question mark for the civilized world. They said that India was engaged in brutal use of force against unarmed Kashmiris and had martyred more than one hundred thousand Kashmiris in the past three decades. They said that Indian troops had blinded hundreds of Kashmiris by firing pellet, bullets and teargas shells and thousands are currently lodged in jails, illegally.

The leaders said that European diplomats should meet the victims of Indian state terrorism instead of visiting recreational areas in the occupied territory and demand a response from India on the barbaric atrocities against unarmed Kashmir.

They said that APHC believes in peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute and considers inclusion of the leadership of Kashmir, the main party in the dispute, necessary in the dialogue process. They said that lasting peace and development in the region was not possible without settlement of the Kashmir dispute as per aspirations of the Kashmiris.

The leaders said that the visit of like-minded European diplomats to occupied Jammu and Kashmir was an Indian move to divert the attention of the international community from the Kashmir dispute.

Meanwhile, anti-India protest rally was also held under the aegis of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir in Muzaffarabad, Azad Kashmir. The protesters staged sit-in at Press Club Muzaffarabad and chanted pro-freedom and anti-India slogans.

