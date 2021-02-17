‘Modi regime wants to hush up its misdeeds in IIOJK by EU diplomats’ visit’

UN urged to send neutral delegation to meet common people

Srinagar, February 17 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations while reacting to the arranged visit of a selected group of European delegates have termed it an attempt by Modi-led fascist government to hush up its wrongdoings in the territory.

Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman Sharie Shian President Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi in a statement issued in Srinagar said that in the wake of immense sufferings, the visit of European diplomats to Kashmir is unfortunately one more eyewash and under-carpeting of the real issue. He said, “Kashmir is undergoing a worst phase of its history of violations and crackdown, the need is to acknowledge it and push for engagement for the sake of world peace and regional stability.”

Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference Chairman Shabbir Ahmad Dar in a statement said that by observing shutdown the oppressed people of Jammu and Kashmir have given a loud and clear message to the world that Indian attempt to hoodwink the international opinion by hosting some handpicked diplomats has miserably failed. He said the Kashmiris chose a civilised way to tell the guests that are not welcome.

Jammu and Kashmir Tehreek-e-Muzahamat Chairman Bilal Ahmed Sidiqui has said that the people’s response against this hoax should serve an eye opener and reminder for world community and India that such acts of camouflage could not hoodwink world community about the hard realities of the disputed nature of Jammu Kashmir nor can people of Jammu Kashmir be coerced to surrender their collective political sentiments. He further said that since 1947 India has tried every trick to impress world about her illegitimate and immoral narrative about Jammu and Kashmir but despite all attempts it has failed to do the same and is doomed to fail again.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement, Mir Shahid Saleem, in a statement issued in Jammu said that the visit of the foreign diplomats was aimed at hoodwinking the international community regarding the ground situation of the territory.

Hurriyat leader Javaid Ahmad Mir in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Modi government is playing a diplomatic and political circus to divert world attention from the miseries inflicted by the decades-long illegal occupation by India. He urged the world to come forward in a big way for resolution of the Kashmir dispute, which is a nuclear flashpoint between India and Pakistan.

Jammu and Kashmir Islamic Political Party Chairman Muhammad Yousuf Naqash in a statement called for settlement of the Kashmir dispute through talks among Pakistan, India and the Kahsmiris.

The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) termed the visit as an effort by India to mislead the world community. Party Secretary General Naseerul Islam in a statement described the planned visit by the diplomats as part of India’s efforts to mislead the world community. The Jammu and Kashmir Students Youth Forum hoped that the delegation would have a clear view of the plight of the enslaved Kashmiris.

The Jammu and Kashmir Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami and Paerwan-e-Wilayat in their statements issued in Srinagar asked India to send representatives of international human rights organizations to occupied Jammu and Kashmir to assess the real situation if it is a true democracy. The said that the Modi regime would not get anything from the visit of the European diplomats to Lake Dal and other recreational places of the occupied territory under tight military security. The statement said that such so-called visits would not affect the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir nor would it weaken the Kashmiris’ resolve for freedom.

The spokesman of Jammu and Muslim League in a statement in Srinagar said India has brought some chosen diplomats to IIOJK to portray to the world that everything was normal in the territory. He said that this delegation after meeting some selected people would prepare report as per the wish of the Indian government. The Muslim League urged the delegation to meet people belonging to various sections of society as well as Hurriyat leadership and members of the High Court Bar Association to assess the actual situation of the occupied territory.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Chairman Jammu and Kashmir People’s Freedom League in a statement in Islamabad said that Indian establishment wants to rub salt on the wounds of the Kashmiris by arranging intelligence-guided tours of selected diplomats to the strangulated and besieged Jammu and Kashmir. He said Kashmir as today has been choked and fragmented, where there is no free print or electronic media; political workers or their relatives are in jails, search operations and arrests are a ruthless routine practice.

Mushtaq Ahmed Butt, vice chairman Tehreek-e-Istiqlal and Abdul Hameed, General Secretary, in a joint statement, termed the arrival of the European diplomats in IIOJK as a tragedy and said that the visit was a continuation of last year’s tour when selected ambassadors of certain countries were sent to the occupied territory in a vicious attempt to present a wrong picture of the situation to the international community. The statement said the United Nations should send a neutral delegation to Jammu and Kashmir which is allowed to meet common people so that the world becomes aware of the real situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

