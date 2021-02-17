Complete shutdown observed in IIOJK today

Srinagar, February 17 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, complete strike was observed, today, to register protest against the visit of a selected European parliamentary group completely controlled by Modi-led fascist Indian government to mislead the international community about the ground situation of the territory.

Call for the strike was given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and supported by all pro-freedom leaders and organizations. All shops and other business establishments were closed while traffic was off the roads. In major crackdown operations against Hurriyat leaders and activists, Indian police seized at least 72 movable and immovable properties, including a house belonging to Dukhtaran-e-Millat Chairperson, Aasiya Andrabi’s mother-in-law and a vehicle of her associate, Fehmeeda Sofi.

However, despite tight security and restrictions, black flags were hoisted and posters displayed in Srinagar and other areas against the guided tour of foreign diplomats. The posters displayed by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Jammu and Kashmir Students Youth Forum were reading slogans like “Pakistan zindabad”, “Kashmir Banega Pakistan”, Pakistan Sey Rishta Kia – La Ilaha Illalah” and “You are welcome to bleeding Kashmir”.

Hurriyat leaders and organizations including Mirwaiz-led Hurriyat forum, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, Shabbir Ahmad Dar, Bilal Ahmed Sidiqui, Mir Shahid Saleem, Javaid Ahmad Mir, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Aquib Wani, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League, Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami, Pairwaan-e-Wilayat and Jammu and Kashmir Young Mens League in their separate statements termed the visit an attempt by Modi regime to hush up its wrongdoings in the territory. The Mirwaiz forum urged the diplomats to facilitate a dialogue process among Pakistan, India and people of Jammu and Kashmir to find out peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute. Agha Moosvi said that in the wake of immense sufferings, the visit is tantamount to sweeping the real issue under the carpet. The leaders said that by observing shutdown the oppressed people of Jammu and Kashmir gave a loud and clear message to the world that Kashmiris chose a civilised way to tell the guests that the visit is uncalled for.

Several District Development Council members, who were scheduled to meet the visiting diplomats at Magam in Badgam, today, were put under detention and were not allowed to move outside. However, some selected DDC members allowed to meet them in the area.

The APHC-AJK staged a protest outside the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, today. Hurriyat leaders on the occasion said that the visit of the selected diplomats is a question mark for the civilized world. Pasbaan-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir also held an anti-India in Muzaffarabad.

Like this: Like Loading...