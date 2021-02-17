DDC members mostly locked, not allowed to meet EU envoys

Srinagar, February 17 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the District Development Council (DDC) members, who were scheduled to meet the visiting European diplomats, today, at Magam in Badgam, were put under detention and were not allowed to move outside.

DDC Vice Chairperson Nazir Ahmad Jahra said that six National Conference DDC members have been put under detention at Shoray-e-Afaq while one has been kept at a local hotel.

He said that two DDC members from Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) have been kept at home and no one is being allowed to move outside.

He also said that they have been locked from the last three days. “We are being treated as thieves,” he said.

Pertinently, a delegation of European diplomats is on a two-day visit to occupied Jammu and Kashmir from today.

