JKSYF hoists black flags, posters in IIOJK

Srinagar, February 17 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Students Youth Forum (JKSYF) hoisted black flags and posted posters in Srinagar and other areas against a guided tour of foreign diplomats to the territory by the Modi government.

The JKSYF in a statement issued in Srinagar maintained that its activists pasted the posters reading slogans like “Pakistan zindabad”, “Kashmir banega Pakistan”, Pakistan sey rishta kia – La ilaha illalah” and “You are welcome to bleeding Kashmir” in Srinagar and other areas of the occupied territory.

Meanwhile, the JKSYF in a statement hoped that the visiting delegation of foreign envoys and ambassadors would have a clear view of the actual gory situation the oppressed Kashmiris had been facing for last over 7 decades.

It expressed the hope that unlike previous visits by the western envoys, the delegation would not accept a guided tour, instead it would press for an unfettered access to all areas and people of the occupied territory to get the real picture of the situation in the territory.

