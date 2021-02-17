JKYML expects foreign diplomats to meet victims of Indian oppression

Srinagar, February 17 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Young Mens League (JKYML) has hoped that the European diplomats will meet common people during their visit to the territory to find out the painful truth of brutal repression and Indian state terrorism.

The JKYML in a statement issued in Srinagar said it is an opportunity for the civilized and democratic world through these diplomats’ visit to feel the unfathomable pain and suffering of the Kashmiri people and to fulfill its moral and legal responsibilities under the UN Charter, the human rights conventions and international law, towards the oppressed Kashmiris.

The party said that it is a great opportunity for the delegation to help their civilized world to expiate for the monumental sin of indifference towards Kashmir. It expressed the hope that the delegation won’t disappoint the hapless people of the forcibly annexed territory and would expose to the world the ugly truth of bestiality and barbarism of the self-styled world’s largest democracy, impressing upon the world community to shed their inertia and undo the historic wrongs committed in relation to the suffering Kashmir by rescuing the defenceless people of Kashmir out of the murderous colonial clutches of India.

The diplomats must seek free and uninhibited access to all areas and people of the occupied territory or else it would be yet another futile exercise apart from being an insult to the fettered people of the territory, it added.

