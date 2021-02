Srinagar, February 17 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, unknown gunmen fired upon a man near Sonwar area of Srinagar on Wednesday evening.

A police officer said that unknown gunmen fired upon a man near Krishan Dabba, Sonwar.

He was immediately shifted to SMHS Hospital in Srinagar for treatment where his condition is said to be stable, the officer said.

Meanwhile, whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.

