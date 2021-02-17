Modi regime’s ploy to paint normalcy in IIOJK

Bunkers removed in Srinagar ahead of foreign diplomats’ visit

Srinagar, February 17 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, in a bid to show that everything is normal in the territory, the occupation authorities removed many bunkers from various parts of Srinagar city ahead of the visit of European diplomats, today.

Officials said that at least five bunkers were removed from Srinagar areas of which two were lifted from Lal Chowk.

A local told media that bunkers were lifted from Maulana Azad Road and also in Rajbagh area.

IIOJK is dotted with the bunkers of Indian Army, paramilitary forces and police. The numbers of these bunkers increased manifold in Srinagar and other areas of IIOJK since August 05, 2019 when Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government repealed the special status of the territory and placed it under military siege.

Like this: Like Loading...