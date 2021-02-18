Diplomats received with total shutdown in IIOJK: Devinder Singh Behl

Jammu, February 18 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, APHC leader and Jammu and Kashmir Social Peace Forum Chairman, Advocate Devinder Singh Behl has said that Modi-led Indian government has made an attempt, in vain, to hoodwink the international community by arranging a controlled visit of foreign diplomats to the territory.

Devinder Sindh Behl in a statement issued in Jammu said that through such kinds of tactics, India wants to keep the international community uninformed about the ground situation in IIOJK. He said if New Delhi is sincere in showing the real situation in the occupied territory, it should allow the representatives of the United Nations and international human rights organizations to conduct independent visits to assess the rights situation in the territory.

The APHC leader said that the visiting diplomats were received with total shutdown in the occupied territory, and the people of Kashmir have made it clear that they want right to self-determination as acknowledged by the international community.

He said that the visit escorted by Indian army personnel has itself conveyed a message to the world about the existing situation in the territory. He called upon the international organizations to send their representatives to the territory to inform the world about the real situation in Kashmir.

