In India, West Bengal minister injured in bomb attack

Kolkata, Feb 18 (KMS): In India, West Bengal minister Jakir Hussain was seriously injured after unidentified attackers hurled a bomb at him in Murshidabad district.

The assailants hurled bombs at the Minister at a railway station in Murshidabad district on Wednesday night, police said.

The police said that at least two other persons accompanying Hussain, the Minister of State for Labour, were also injured in the bombing.

A per the police, the bomb was thrown on Hussain when he was waiting at a platform of the Nimtita railway station to board a Kolkata-bound train at around 10:00pm.

The minister and the two other injured persons were first taken to Jangipur sub-divisional hospital and then shifted to a hospital in Kolkata. Hussain reportedly sustained injuries on the left side of his body, mainly on his limbs.

