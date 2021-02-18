Archive: Current Month

India escalated repression in IIOJK despite UNSC ceasefire call: Munir

Kashmir Media Service

Islamabad, February 18 (KMS): At the United Nations, Pakistan lashed out at India for blatantly defying UN Security Council’s call issued in July for a worldwide cessation of hostilities during deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to United Nations, Munir Akram, stated this in a speech submitted to Security Council as it debated implementation of resolution 2532 that endorsed UN Secretary-General’s appeal for a global ceasefire to unite efforts to fight COVID-19.

Pakistani envoy said India took advantage of pandemic to intensify siege of Kashmiri people and its brutal campaign of repression in occupied territory.


