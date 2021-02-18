‘India hoodwinking world through visit of foreign diplomats to IIOJK’

#PlantedVistOfIIOJK

Jammu, February 18 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Civil Society and Jammu and Kashmir Peer Panjal Peace Foundation have said that selected European envoys’ visit to the territory is nothing but an attempt by Narendra Modi’s fascist Indian government to hoodwink the international community about the real ground situation.

The Chairman of Pir Panjal Civil Society, Amir Mohammad Shamsi, addressing a meeting of the Central Majlis-e-Shura of his organization in Rajouri said the Indian government actually wants to cover up its atrocities on the Kashmiris through the visit of hand-picked foreign envoys. He demanded of the visiting diplomats to report the real situation of the occupied territory to the world.

Shamsi said that the members of the delegation should go freely everywhere in IIOJK to assess the human rights situation and inform the world about Indian atrocities instead of holding photo sessions at specific places and meeting selected people. He said that foreign diplomats should take notice of the nefarious Indian move to change the demographic composition of the occupied territory.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peer Panjal Peace Foundation, Hanif Kalis, chairing a party meeting in Surankote area of Poonch district in Jammu region termed the arranged visit of the foreign envoys as a vain attempt by the Modi government to mislead the United Nations and the world community about the prevailing grim situation of IIOJK. He asked the delegation to put pressure on New Delhi to give the Kashmiris their inalienable right to self-determination. He expressed the hope that the day was not far away when Jammu and Kashmir will be freed from Indian illegal occupation.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Freedom Movement Vice Chairman, Qazi Imran, and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement Vice Chairman, Abdul Majeed Malik, in a joint statement issued in Islamabad said the foreign envoys visit has been completely rejected by the people of IIOJK. They said by taking a few selected foreign envoys to IIOJK, the Modi regime wants to give an impression to the international community that the situation is normal in the territory. The two leaders urged the UN to fulfill its promise made with the Kashmiris and settle the Kashmir dispute in accordance with its resolutions.

