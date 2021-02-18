Kashmir is a beautiful prison set on fire since Aug 05, 2019: GN Shaheen

Srinagar, February 18 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Chairman of Kashmir Council for Justice (KCJ), Advocate Ghulam Nabi Shaheen, has said that Kashmir is a beautiful prison which has been set on fire since August 05, 2019 by Narendra Modi-led fascist government on with nobody to douse the flames.

Advocate Ghulam Nabi Shaheen said this in an open letter on Wednesday to the visiting European delegation.

He wrote, “I start with the quote of European Union on Kashmir, “Kashmir is a beautiful prison”. This was independent assessment of the Kashmir before 5th August 2019. After 5th August 2019, with the unceremonial, unconstitutional and undemocratic abrogation of Article 370 and 35A by the Modi Govt., the beautiful prison is set on fire, with nobody to douse the flames.”

The KCJ Chairman said that the political, constitutional and geographic status of the IIOJK was not only disturbed but eclipsed against the wishes of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. This disturbance is never acceptable to the Kashmiris nevertheless the people are subjected to graveyard silence, he said.

GN Shaheen wrote that constant political crackdown since 5th August 2019 should never be construed an acquiescence. “The state repression has increased multifold with unexplainable magnitude and gravity. Thousands were put behind the bars in far away jails in India. The structural disempowerment of the people of J&K is a continuing process resulting in institutional breakdown. There is no Legislative forum in J&K. The judiciary has been rendered a state friendly institution to serve the ends of the executive authorities at the cost of the justice to the people. In the name of law and order and counter insurgency operations the random arrests, fake encounters have threaten the people to the extent of existential threat.”

“Can your Excellencies imagine the horrendous impact of political crackdown marked by snapping communication channels including snapping of internet and telecommunication and confining the people within the homes for such a pretty long time,” Shaheen questioned in his letter. “Neurological surveys depict that vast majority of the people of J&K have obtained psychiatric problems leading to heart ailments also. The students are the worst victims as since 5th August 2019 by today the educational institutions are in essence closed with cosmetic shows of online education in absence of net facilities.”

The KCJ Chairman wrote in his letter “Your Excellencies have no access to the common people as your meetings are arranged by the state authorities with the chosen officials but we hope your excellencies will try for independent assortment and assessment of the situation as it obtains. May we put the colossal loss in state economy which runs in billions of dollars with nobody to compensate it. Free speech and freedom of press is worst casualty in this region which has rendered common man voiceless and helpless. No cosmetic measures can overturn the internal and external gravity of the Kashmir conflict.”

Sheheen appealed to the visit delegation members to impress upon the Indian government to restore the basic rights of the people of IIOJK and respect their aspirations.

