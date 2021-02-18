Situation not good in IIOJK: Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar, February 18 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the President of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti, has said that the delegations will come and go but the fact remains that the situation is good in the territory.

Mehbooba Mufti made these remarks while commenting on the visit of a group of selected foreign envoys by Modi government to IIOJK during her interaction with reporters in Handwara.

To a question about the approach of the Indian government and visit of foreign delegation to IIOJK, Mehbooba said that the delegations keep coming but the situation is and not good at all. “The approach that has confined the movement of Jammu and Kashmir’s leadership is not good at all. We are being caged in our own homes,” she said.

