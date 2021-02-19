APHC expresses concern over youths’ massacre in IIOJK

Srinagar, February 19 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has expressed grave concern over the ongoing massacre of innocent Kashmiri youth at the hands of Indian troops in the territory.

The APHC General Secretary, Molvi Bashir Ahmad in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that that the Kashmiri people were brutally killed for demanding their birthright to self-determination but the whole world had become a silent spectator.

He said, in Shopian, the Indian troops last night insulted women, harassed the elderly and children, kept people out of their homes and martyred three innocent Kashmiri youth during the so-called siege and search operation.

He said, at present there is no such thing as law in IIOJK and Indian forces have complete freedom to massacre any Kashmiri or imprison him for life. He added that the killing of innocent Kashmiris by Indian forces had become a daily routine in IIOJK.

Expressing deep concern over the growing Indian state terrorism in the territory, he said that India could not stop the Kashmiris from continuing their just struggle for right to self-determination through oppression.

Molvi Bashir paid rich tributes to the three martyred Kashmiris and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families. He said that sacrifices of the Kashmiri martyrs would one day bring fruit and the people of Kashmir would definitely get freedom from the illegal occupation of India.

He said that Indian forces have been committing the worst atrocities on Kashmiris for more than seven decades and appealed to the United Nations and international human rights organizations to help stop the Kashmiris’ massacre by the Indian forces.

The APHC General Secretary reiterated the Kashmiris’ pledge to continue the mission of martyrs to its logical end at all costs and in this connection no stone would be left unturned.

