Diplomats’ visit attempt to hoodwink world about IIOJK situation: DFP

Srinagar, February 19 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) has said that the recent sponsored visit of some foreign diplomats is a manifestation to hoodwink the world about the ground situation of the territory.

The DFP in a statement issued in Srinagar said it is unfortunate that some countries fell prey to the Indian propaganda and forgot the fact that Jammu and Kashmir is a disputed territory where people are yet to decide their political future.

It said, India is continuously denying the Kashmiris their birthright to self-determination, which was guaranteed by the even UN Security Council through its several resolutions. Some countries do not pay heed to the UN Kashmir resolutions and do not even respect the aspirations of the Kashmiri people, who are struggling to achieve their democratic rights, it deplored.

The DFP said, the countries whose diplomats were part of a recent so-called delegation to IIOJK should tender unconditional apology to the people of the territory for becoming prey to the Indian propaganda and hurting the sentiments of common Kashmiri people.

The civil societies of such countries, it added, should also break their silence and make their position clear whether they support justice, human and democratic rights of the people world over or not. The members of these civil societies should also condemn India for its attempts to change the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir, it added.

Meanwhile, the DFP spokesman in a statement paid rich tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs. The Indian forces have unleashed a reign of terror in the disputed territory and are targeting every person who tries to raise his/her voice against the Indian tyranny, he maintained.

Like this: Like Loading...