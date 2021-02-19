Glowing tributes paid to martyred youth

Srinagar, February 19 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, senior Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, has paid glowing tributes to the three youth martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation at Badigam in Shopian district, today.

Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori in a statement issued in Srinagar said that due to India’s stubbornness, the Kashmir dispute remained unresolved and innocent Kashmiri youth were being killed on daily basis. He said that the Indian rulers were responsible for the prevailing bloodshed in IIOJK as they wanted to suppress the Kashmiris’ freedom struggle through guns instead of resolving the dispute in the light of the United Nations resolutions.

Khan Sopori said that the youth were sacrificing their lives for an end to the oppression and subjugation of the Kashmiri people and put a responsibility on the people to continue the liberation movement till it reached its logical conclusion. He maintained that due to the unrealistic attitude of India, precious human lives are being lost in the territory and no conscious and human-hearted person could be happy about the loss of human lives.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed solidarity with the bereaved families of the martyred youth and said that their sacrifices would not be allowed go waste.

He also expressed grave concern over the continued killing spree by Indian troops in IIOJK, adding that innocent people especially the youth are being killed on daily basis which is condemnable. He added that use of brute force India would never succeed to stop the Kashmiri people from continuing their struggle for right to self-determination through.

He deplored that the Indian troops had been committing the worst kind of atrocities in IIOJK but the whole world has become a mute spectator, which was condemnable.

