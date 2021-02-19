‘India tried to cover up IIOJK’S real situation through foreign envoys’ visit’

#PlantedVisitofIIOJK

Srinagar, February 19 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement have said that the recent visit of the foreign envoys shows that the Indian government tried to cover up the real situation in the territory.

The JKML Acting Chairman, Abdul Ahad Parra, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the people of the territory on the occasion observed a complete strike and sent a clear message to the world that the ground realities could not be changed by India’s cheap tactics. He said on the visit of the foreign delegation to IIOJK, the people responded to the Indian drama with an unprecedented strike which depicted that situation in the territory is grim.

The JKML Acting Chairman said, at present, the oppressed people of IIOJK are going through the worst period in the history where political organizations and people are not allowed to protest peacefully. The visit of the delegation would have been useful had it freely met the people in IIOJK.

Abdul Ahad Parra appealed to the UN Secretary General and the international human rights organizations to take notice of the Indian drama. We expect the delegation to report the actual situation of IIOJK objectively and expose the real face of Indian state terrorism to the world, he added. The JKML leader said, the whole world knows that the people of Jammu and Kashmir demanding exercise of their right to self-determination through a plebiscite under the UN resolutions for which they have been making unprecedented financial and human sacrifices for the past several decades.

The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement Chairman, Mir Shahid Saleem, in a statement issued in Jammu said that the recently concluded visit of foreign envoys to the territory was just an eyewash to mislead the world opinion on Kashmir. He said, the whole world knows the harsh realities about Kashmir and India will never succeed in hoodwinking the world on Kashmir.

He added that Kashmir is an internationally recognised dispute that can be resolved through tripartite dialogue among India, Pakistan and the genuine Kashmiri leadership in line with the UN resolutions. He said that a complete shutdown observed by Kashmiris on the visit of foreign delegation was an eye-opener for India and the entire world.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement, Altaf Ahmed Butt, in a statement in Islamabad slammed Modi-selected foreigners’ visit to IIOJK. He denounced the sponsored visit of the envoys, saying that the members of the delegation interacted with recently-inducted District Development Council (DDC) members, and some selective members from NGOs.

“The members of the delegation neither met the resistant leaders nor tried to take stock of the situation on their own. Hundreds of Hurriyat leaders and activists have been languishing in jails and torture centres, however, these members preferred to visit Governor House, military leadership and enjoyed the visit of a tourist resort, Gulmarg,” he added.

Like this: Like Loading...