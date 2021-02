Srinagar, February 19 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, an Indian soldier died due to cardiac arrest in Kupwara district.

The Indian soldier, Havildar Data Ram (44), suffered major heart attack and died on the spot near the Line of Control in the district.

Meanwhile, two Indian policemen were critically injured in an attack in Baghat area of Srinagar.

Soon after the attack, Indian police and troops cordoned off the area and launched searches to nab the attackers.

