Srinagar, February 19 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, India’s notorious probe body, National Investigation Agency (NIA), has arrested a Kashmiri youth in Jammu.

The NIA arrested the youth identified as Taraq Hussain Giri of Kishtwar and labeled him as an over-ground worker of mujahideen.

He was produced before a special NIA court in Jammu and taken on police remand for five days.

Like this: Like Loading...