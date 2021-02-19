Three Indian policemen killed in IIOJK attacks

Srinagar, February 19 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, three Indian policemen were killed and several others were injured in two separate attacks in Srinagar and Budgam districts.

Two Indian policemen were killed after unidentified gunmen fired upon them in Baghat area of Srinagar.

A Special Police Officer (SPO) of Indian police was killed and another was injured in an attack in Beerwah area of Badgam district.

After the attacks, Indian police and troops cordoned off the areas and launched searches to nab the attackers.

Like this: Like Loading...