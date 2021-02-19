UN HR experts’ concern over IIOJK situation hailed

Srinagar, February 19 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Association (JKPA) has hailed the statement of the UN human rights experts in which they criticised the Indian government for unilaterally ending Kashmir’s special status, depriving people of their political rights.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the JKPA Chairman, Aquib Wani in a statement issued in Jammu said that criticism on Indian policies in IIOJK from the UN right experts was a positive development and it again proved that the world was aware of the fact how Kashmiri people were deprived of their human, religious and political rights.

He said that by bringing sponsored delegations to IIOJK, India tried to mislead the world community regarding situation in IIOJK but the remarks it received from the UN experts on the same day spoiled its evil plans.

Aquib Wani appealed to the world bodies and individuals to raise voice of oppressed Kashmiris at the international level and persuade India to shun its intransigence and hold talks with Pakistan and genuine Kashmiri leadership for the resolution of the lingering Kashmir dispute.

