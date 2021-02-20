APHC strongly condemns wanton killing, arrest of youth

Srinagar, February 20 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has strongly denounced the wanton killing and arrest of innocent Kashmiri youth by Indian troops and police across the territory.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, expressed serious concern over the large-scale cordon and search operations and arrests being conducted by the Indian forces’ personnel to suppress the Kashmiris’ struggle for securing their right to self-determination. He paid rich tributes to the three youth who were martyred by the troops in Badigam area of Shopian district, yesterday. The spokesman said that the Kashmiri people would take their martyrs’ mission of breaking the shackles of Indian slavery to its logical conclusion. He appealed to the international community to take cognizance of grim situation of IIOJK and impress upon New Delhi to stop its brutalities against the Kashmiris.

Hurriyat leaders and organizations including Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Abdul Samad Inqilabi and Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party in their statements maintained that the Kashmiri youth are rendering their lives for a sacred cause and their sacrifices will not be allowed to go waste.

Meanwhile, Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation in Chitragam area of Shopian district, today. Indian police arrested six youth from Srinagar, Bandipora, Islamabad and Pulwama areas. A sweeper was injured, today, after an old shell went off while he was cleaning a private school in Handwara area of Kupwara district.

An analytical report released by the Research Section of KMS, today, said that the people of IIOJK continued to suffer immensely due to the unrelenting military siege and harsh restrictions imposed by Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government since August 05, 2019. It said India is following Israeli model of repression in IIOJK and Indian forces’ personnel are using pellet firing shotguns to kill and maim the Kashmiris. The report maintained that since the killing of Burhan Wani on 08 July in 2016, Indian troops have injured more than 11,400 people by firing pellets. It said that of these pellet victims, over 140 lost eyesight in both the eyes and 210 in one eye while vision of more than 2,000 persons was damaged partially.

The New York-based Human Rights Watch in its latest report said that in August 2019, the Indian government after revoking the special status of IIOJK imposed broad restrictions and arbitrarily detained thousands of people, including political leaders, activists, journalists, and lawyers. It said that the authorities detained many of these people without informing their families about their whereabouts and several of them were even shifted to jails outside the territory. The report said that the harsh and discriminatory restrictions on Muslim-majority areas in IIOJK remain in effect, with scores of people detained without charge and critics threatened with arrest. It added that New Delhi continues to clamp down on journalists and rights activists, including bringing politically motivated charges of terrorism under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and using counterterrorism operations to harass and intimidate them.

