Indian police arrest six youth in IIOJK

Srinagar, February 20 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian police arrested six innocent Kashmiri youth from different areas of the territory.

The police arrested two youth identified as Abid Waza and Shabbir Ahmed Gujjar during a cordon and search operation near Papachan Bridge in Bandipora. The youth were labeled by the police as over-ground workers of a mujahid organization.

The police took into custody two other youth, Suhail Ahmed Mir and Owais Manzoor Sofi, from Islamabad district. The police also arrested Mudasir Ahmed in Baghat Barzulla area of Srinagar and Vilayat Aziz Mir from Pulwama.

