Indian troops launch CASO in Shopian

Srinagar, February 20 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) in south Kashmir’s Shopian district, today.

The troops cordoned off Chitragam village in the district and started door-to-door searches.

A local resident told media that as they woke up, they saw the entire area dotted by the Indian forces’ personnel. “A cluster of houses in Malik Pora locality of the village are being searched,” he said.

The operation continued till last report came in.

Is it to mention here that the troops martyred three youth during a violent cordon and search operation in Badigam area of the same district, yesterday.

