Archive: Current Month

February 2021
M T W T F S S
« Jan    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728

Archives

Indian troops launch CASO in Shopian

Operations Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Image result for operations kashmir

Srinagar, February 20 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) in south Kashmir’s Shopian district, today.

The troops cordoned off Chitragam village in the district and started door-to-door searches.

A local resident told media that as they woke up, they saw the entire area dotted by the Indian forces’ personnel. “A cluster of houses in Malik Pora locality of the village are being searched,” he said.

The operation continued till last report came in.

Is it to mention here that the troops martyred three youth during a violent cordon and search operation in Badigam area of the same district, yesterday.

 


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: