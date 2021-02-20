Large-scale CASOs, arrest spree in IIOJK denounced

Srinagar, February 20 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has expressed concern over the large-scale siege and search operations by Indian troops and police.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said, Indian forces’ personnel search the houses to suppress the Kashmiris’ struggle for securing their right to self-determination. He said that the killing of innocent people by Indian troops was going on unabated in the territory. He said searches in different areas including Shopian and night curfew for the last several days have made people’s lives miserable.

The spokesman paid homage to the three youth martyred by Indian troops in Shopian, yesterday. “We must not forget the sacred mission of the martyrs. These shining stars of our movement will always remind us of our destination and the best way to pay tribute to them is to continue their mission till complete success,” he said.

Expressing grave concern over the arrests and killing of innocent Kashmiri youth, the spokesman urged the international human rights organizations to take immediate notice of the dire situation in IIOJK. India is subjecting the people of the occupied territory to the worst forms of persecution to prevent their freedom struggle, he deplored.

The APHC spokesman appealed to the international human rights organizations including Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and the International Committee of the Red Cross to take cognizance of the plight of Kashmiri political detainees and impress upon New Delhi to release them immediately.

Like this: Like Loading...