Man found dead in Handwara

Srinagar, February 20 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a 38-year-old man was found dead under mysterious condition in Handwara town of Kupwara district, today.

The body of the deceased, indentified as Mohammed Amin Tantray, a resident of Khunbal Handwara, was found near in the town.

Meanwhile, a sweeper was injured, today, after an old shell went off while he was cleaning a private school in Handwara area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Officials said that the sweeper, identified as Reyaz Ahmed Ahanger, was cleaning the Hillwill School when the shell went off, leading to injuries to him. He was shifted to hospital and his condition is stated to be stable, they said.

