No major economic activity in IIOJK post Aug 05, 2019 move: JCCI

Jammu, February 20 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industries (JCCI) President, Arun Gupta, has said that no major economic activity has taken place in the territory since the abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to Kashmir, in August 2019.

Speaking to reporters in Jammu, Arun Gupta said, the business community suffered economic losses due to strict restrictions in the wake of August 5, 2019 events followed by a prolonged coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Gupta voiced his concern over the continued restrictions on the movement of people at Lakhanpur, the gateway to IIOJK. He said 40 per cent of the businesses, including hotel and transport industries, depend on pilgrims and tourists but due to the continued restrictions, people are reluctant to visit IIOJK and demanded immediate lifting of curbs on the movement of people to and from the territory.

He also opposed the proposed property tax and said the JCCI would not hesitate to launch an agitation if it is imposed.

Like this: Like Loading...