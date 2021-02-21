HRW report eye-opening for India: Khawaja Firdious

Srinagar, February 21 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, APHC leader and Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement, Khawaja Firdous has described the New York-based Human Rights Watch report as eye-opening for India.

Human Rights Watch in a recent report had said that the authorities in India have adopted laws and policies that systematically discriminate against Muslims and stigmatize critics of the government.

Khawaja Firdous in a statement issued in Srinagar said, the international community and human rights organizations have also exposed India’s fascism internationally. He said that Human Rights Watch in its report not only highlighted the massive human rights violations by the Indian troops in IIOJK but also strongly criticized the Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government’s August 5, 2019 illegal move and said how India, by violating international law, is subjugating the Kashmiri people. It is writing on the wall for India, he added.

He said that recently the Indian government had invited a few foreigners of its choice to visit IIOJK under tight security and the Kashmiri people welcomed them through a complete strike and made it clear to India that they do not accept India’s aggression.

The Hurriyat leader said that the Indian troops had started a fresh wave of atrocities on the Kashmiri people to avenge this and innocent youth were being arrested and shifted to unknown places. He said, the visit of the extremist Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi is also expected next week and under the guise of this, the Indian Army is engaged in continued raids and search operations in the territory

Khawaja Firdous said, on the occasion of the visit of the Indian Prime Minister, the APHC has already called for a strike and a complete blackout will also be observed on the day. He said, Indian rulers think that Kashmiris will give up their freedom movement due to these atrocities but it is their misconception as the liberation movement would be taken to its logical conclusion at all costs.

He urged the international community to resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people so that permanent peace could be established in the region.

