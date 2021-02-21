IIOJK transporters to go on indefinite strike from Wednesday

Srinagar, February 22 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All J&K Transport Welfare Association has called for an indefinite strike from Wednesday against anti-people policies of Modi regime in the territory.

The General Secretary of the Association in a statement said, “It was unanimously decided in the meeting that we will go for an indefinite strike from February 24 (Wednesday) till our demands are fulfilled. The transporters demand revision in passenger fare and waive off/ rollback Token Tax/ Passenger tax during the lockdown period for one year.”

The transporter Association said, “We had observed one day strike on 6th Jan 2021 and J&K regime led by governor that time had assured us that all our demands will be fulfilled by one week time, but till date nothing has been done. We have submitted cost of operation in the office of Transport Commissioner for Revision in passenger fare because the rate of petroleum product is increasing day-by-day….”

“We are not interested in going for an indefinite strike but the regime is enforcing us to do so. Due to the indefinite strike inconvenience to the general public/student community is the responsibility of the authorities,” he added.

Pertinently, the decision was taken during a meeting which was held in Ware House Jammu in which Vijay Singh, Kuldeep Singh & Mohinder Singh and also Presidents of all Commercial Transport Association including Nazir Ahmad, Mudasir Bashir Dar from Kashmir province were also present.

