Jammu, February 21 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Rajouri district.

The troops cordoned off Kangri and adjoining villages in the district in Jammu region and started door-to-door searches.

Officials said that the searches were launched by army and police after locals informed about presence of a “suspect.”

