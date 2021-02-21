JKLF denounces large-scale rights violations in IIOJK

Srinagar, February 22 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front has condemned the large scale human rights violations being perpetrated by the Indian forces in the territory.

The JKLF at a party meeting held in Srinagar expressed concern over the continued illegal arrest and deteriorating health condition of Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik and others who are languishing in Indian jails since long. Besides leaders from Srinagar, the meeting was attended via video link by party leaders spread all over the world including Hafiz M. Anwar Samavi, Professor Raja Zafar Khan, Malik Latif, Saleem Haroon, Javed Hanif), Raja Haqnawaz Khan, Sajid Siddiqi, Sabir Gul, Liaqat Lone, Sardar Zahid Hussain, Malik Mushtaq Pasha, Tariq Sharif, Khalid Kashmiri, Dr. Ishtiaq Khan, Saleem Butt, Waseem Akhtar Durrani, Zaheer Zahid, Ali Asgar, Raja Ajmal, Amjad Nawaz Khan, Maroof Malik, Habib Babar and M. Rafiq Dar.

A statement issued by the JKLF Spokesman said that the participants demanded revocation of concocted cases leveled against Muhammad Yasin Malik and all others and asked for their immediate and unconditional release.

The participants decided to establish a convening committee of the UK Zone and the completion of zonal structures at the earliest.

Many party programs were chalked out during the meeting. On 30th March, to commemorate the martyrdom anniversaries of Ashfaq Mjeed Wani, Shabir Siddiqi, Dr. Abdul Ahad Guroo and Adv. Jalil A. Andrabi a program will be organized in Islamabad.

A seminar on the current situation of the freedom struggle will be organized on 2nd April in Karachi and a central program on the eve of the day of establishment of JKSLF will be organized by SLF on 17th April.

At the end of the meeting special prayers were offered for the speedy recovery of JKLF Chairman Yasin Malik.

