Journalist booked, harassed for reporting on demolition drive

Srinagar, February 21 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a journalist was booked for reporting a story on a demolition drive carried out by Indian authorities in Hajin area of Bandipora district.

Sajad Gul, who is a reporter from north Kashmir, was booked under sections 147, 447, and 353 of the Indian Penal Code by the police. Gul said that despite repeated requests he was not provided with a copy of the First Information Report (FIR) by the police.

On 9 February, the freelance reporter filed a report on the demolition drive from Bandipora.

In the story, the residents of Shahgund village in Hajin area of Bandipora district had complained that they were harassed and threatened by the authorities when they resisted the drive.

The reporter has shot a letter to Kashmir Press Club (KPC) stating that he stands by the story. In the letter, Gul also said that the concerned authorities through police are trying to implicate him in false and fabricated charges of “stone-pelting”.

Meanwhile, the KPC has expressed deep concern over filing of an FIR against the young reporter reiterated that public-spirited journalism or highlighting the concerns of the affected is one of the primary duties of the media and implicating a journalist for rendering public services on false and fabricated charges is an assault on journalism.

Like this: Like Loading...