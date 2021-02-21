Archive: Current Month

February 2021
Mehbooba urges India to start dialogue with Pakistan on Kashmir

Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, February 21 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the President of Peoples Democratic Party, Mehbooba Mufti has urged India to start a dialogue with Pakistan and the Kashmiri people to end bloodshed in the territory.

Mehbooba Mufti talking to media men in Logripora Aishmuqam area of Islamabad district said, “This (the Kashmir issue) is a huge issue and it should be resolved so that the bloodshed in Kashmir stops and the people here live in peace.”

She said at the least, a dialogue should be started to stop violence in the territory. “The BJP government should think and start the process of dialogue, so that the bloodshed is stopped. Our graveyards have become full,” she added.


