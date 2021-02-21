‘Respect rights of Kashmiris to determine destiny’, Iran tells India

Tehran offers mediation to end Kashmir conflict

Tehran, February 21 (KMS): Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has called for the need to respect the rights of the people of Kashmir in ‘determining their own destiny’ and offered to mediate and play a constructive role in bringing the conflict to an end.

In an interview to Press TV, Iran’s state television news channel, when asked “what has been the policy of president Rouhani” and what does he tell India about the situation, Zarif said, “Our policy has been very clear. We emphasise the need to respect the rights of people of all places, including Kashmiris, their human rights, their right to determine their own destiny.”

“We have been in constant dialogue with our friends in India and our friends in Pakistan about how we can play a constructive role in bringing this conflict to an end, in the interests of the people of Kashmir. And we have always insisted on the need to respect the rights of the Kashmiri people and that continues to be our policy.”

Iran’s Foreign Ministry in September 2020 had expressed concerns over the tear-gassing and pellet firing on a Muharram procession in Kashmir’s Srinagar and Budgam districts.

(Source: Free Press Kashmir)

