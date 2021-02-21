Shehryar Afridi urges India to return to dialogue for Kashmir solution

Islamabad, February 21 (KMS): The Chairman of Kashmir Committee, Shehryar Khan Afridi has urged India to return to dialogue with Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir dispute in a peaceful manner.

Shehryar Khan Afridi addressing participants at the Sports Festival in Kohala, said the Indian Prime Minister must listen to the voices emanating from India as well as Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in this regard.

He said, Modi regime has lost Kashmir as even pro-India compradors are also now calling for talks with Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir dispute.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has successfully raised Kashmir dispute on all international forums and this diplomatic offensive will continue until the liberation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Shehryar Afridi said, all political parties of Pakistan stand united when it comes to the dispute of Kashmir and ‘we will not rest until we liberate Kashmir from India’s fascist rule’.

