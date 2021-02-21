Strict restrictions in Srinagar, other areas in security name

Raids, CASOs continue in several parts of territory

Srinagar, February 21 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, strict restrictions have been imposed in Srinagar and other parts of the Kashmir valley where Indian police and Central Reserve Police Force have erected extra barricades and set up makeshift check posts to carry out searches on the pretext of thwarting another Baghat-like attack in the territory.

Armoured vehicles are seen at many places and paramilitary forces patrolling streets in Srinagar. Additional paramilitary personnel along with flying squads have been deployed in Lal Chowk, Jehangir Chowk, Hari Singh High Street, Regal Chowk, TRC Chowk, Polo View areas in Srinagar.

“Police and paramilitary forces have increased their presence in Srinagar and elsewhere in the backdrop of yesterday’s attack,” a senior police officer told the media. “Surveillance too has been increased at a number of places in Kashmir,” he added.

Meanwhile, Indian police arrested two youth at a checkpoint near Papachan-Bandipora bridge in Bandipora district on the fake charge of providing shelter, logistics and other support to the mujahideen in the area.

The detained youth have been identified as Abid Waza and Bashir Ahmad Gojer, both residents of the district.

The troops launched cordon and search operations in Shamusabad Khanshaab Village in Center Kashmir’s district Budgam, today. A joint team of Indian army and police cordoned off Khanshaab village of Bhat mohalla Shamusabad and conducted house-to-house searches. All entry and exit points were sealed off by the troops.

