Behl calls for negotiated solution to Kashmir dispute

Srinagar, 22 February (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, APHC leader and Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Social Peace Forum Advocate Devinder Singh Behl has urged India and Pakistan to hold talks to resolve the long-pending Kashmir dispute in the interest of peace in South Asia.

Advocate Devinder Singh Behl while addressing a function during public awareness campaign in Nowshera area of Jammu also called for creating an environment conducive for resolving the Kashmir dispute between the two neighboring countries as per relevant UN resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiri people. He also expressed grave concern over the large-scale illegal arrests by Indian troops in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The APHC leader said that Indian government wanted to suppress the movement for the rights of Kashmiris through military force. He said that the All Parties Hurriyat Conference had a clear position that the Kashmiri people should be given their inalienable right, the right to self-determination in accordance with the relevant UN resolutions so that they could decide their own political future.

Devinder Singh said that Narendra Modi’s fascist government repealed Articles 370 and 35-A in the dark of night to further prolong its illegitimate rule over Jammu and Kashmir. “Unless Kashmiris are given their basic right, the right to self-determination, they will continue their peaceful struggle for freedom,” he added.

He said that India wanted to evict the Kashmiris from their land under a well thought out plan as New Delhi was not interested in the Kashmiri people but in the land.

The APHC leader clarified that unless the Kashmir issue is resolved in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people, lasting peace and security cannot be established in South Asia.

