Fai hails Turkish Foreign Minister for raising Kashmir dispute at UN

Washington, DC, February 22 (KMS): Dr Ghulam Nabi Fai, Secretary General, World Kashmir Awareness Forum, has expressed gratitude to Mr Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Foreign Minister, Republic of Turkey for raising the issue of Kashmir during the 46th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Dr Ghulam Nabi Fai in a statement issued in Washington said, this has been the consistent policy of Erdogan administration to sensitive the world opinion to help bring parties concerned together to resolve the Kashmir dispute for the sake of peace and security not only in Kashmir but in the region of South Asia.

He said, the people of Kashmir were heartened to listen to Mr Cavusglu, explaining before the world body the principle aspect of the Kashmir dispute when he said, “We reiterate our call to the Government of India to ease current restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir. We wish for the resolution of the issue through peaceful means on the basis of the relevant United Nations resolutions and the legitimate expectations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”

He added that the statement of Mr. Cavusglo was consistent with the official statements made by the UN Secretary General, Mr Antonio Guterres, while responding to the question about the situation in Kashmir. His spokesperson said on August 8, 2019, “The position of the United Nations on this region is governed by the Charter of the United Nations and applicable Security Council resolutions.”

At another occasion on January 22, 2018, when the Secretary General was asked about the deteriorating situation prevailing in Jammu and Kashmir, he said, “We’re obviously aware. We’re following this… what’s been going on, really for the last 10 days, and I think our… again, the Secretary‑General would encourage both sides (India & Pakistan) to address any outstanding issues through dialogue.”

Ghulam Nabi Fai said, however, it was disappointing when the office of the Secretary General keeps repeating the mantra that he will mediate in the dispute only if both India and Pakistan agree. “Predictably, the Indian government in so many words has conveyed to the Secretary General, mind his own business and not to intervene in the dispute. We are amazed that the Secretary General takes the ‘no’ of India as an answer,” he added.

The time has come that the world powers need to find the solution of the bone of contention of nuclear confrontation between India and Pakistan, which is long pending issue of Jammu and Kashmir, he maintained. KMS—A

