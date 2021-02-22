India now eyes phiran after robbing Kashmiris of special status

Jammu, February 22 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, in what a brazen attempt to rob the Kashmiris of their unique culture after snatching away their identity, Hindutva forces are now working on a plan to impose ban on the Kashmiri cultural dresses.

This time Hindu extremist organization Rashtriya Bajrang Dal has been incited to put forward the demand for a ban on the traditional Kashmiri outfit, phiran, in Kashmir Valley. The reason for the proposed ban was stated to be the alleged misuse of the typical dress by mujahideen to carry out attacks on Indian occupational forces.

Rashtriya Bajrang Dal activists during a protest in Jammu said that phiran should be banned in public places and government functions.

It is worth mentioning here that human rights organizations including Human Rights Watch have recently criticized India for adopting laws and policies that systematically discriminate against Muslims and other minorities in Kashmir as well as India.

Like this: Like Loading...