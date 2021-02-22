Indian troops continue raids, operations in valley

Srinagar, February 22 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force and Special Operations Group of Police continue to carry out raids and crackdown operations in several areas of the Kashmir valley.

The forces’ personnel arrested a youth identified as Rah Hussain Butt after labeling him an over-ground worker in Batbagh-Hunipora village of Nehama in Pulwama district.

The troops also launched a massive cordon and search operation in Chitragam Kalan area of Shopian district on Sunday night. Locals from the village told media that a contingent of Indian Army, paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force and police arrived in the village and laid cordon around Trapadpora locality. The forces’ personnel forced the local shopkeepers to close their outlets. The villagers said this was the third operation this week. The troops also conducted house-to-house searches in different areas of the Badgam district.

Meanwhile, a petrol bomb was hurled at a CRPF bunker in Mehjoor Nagar area of Srinagar. The incident took place on Sunday when unidentified persons hurled a petrol bomb at the CRPF bunker which caught fire immediately. However, the blaze has now been doused and no casualties have been reported.

