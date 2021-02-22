JKPL delegation visits families of martyrs in Shopian

Srinagar, February 22 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) visited the residences of Shopian martyred youth and expressed sympathy with their families.

The youth were martyred by Indian troops a couple of days ago in Badigam Imamsahab area of Shopian.

The delegation was led by party Secretary General Naseerul Islam and was accompanied by other party leaders.

Naseerul Islam while speaking on occasion paid rich tributes to martyred youth. He said if India is sincere in stopping the bloodshed in territory, it should start a meaningful dialogue with Pakistan and the real representatives of the people of Jammu and Kashmir to find out a just and stable solution of this human issue keeping in view the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

